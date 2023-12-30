TSRTC adds 50 new buses; plans more by January 2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: A total of 50 new buses were added to the TSRTC fleet on Saturday with more AC, non-AC and Rajdhani buses planned to be launched by the end of January along with a few other Palle Velugu buses by June 2024.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, K.Sreenivasa Reddy, Transport Commissioner, Jyoti Buddha Prakash, and TSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, flagged off the buses at NTR Marg and traveled together in the new vehicles.

In this financial year, a total of 1,050 buses were introduced for the convenience of passengers. Of them, along with 92 sleeper-cum-seater buses and 46 Rajdhani AC, 912 Palle Velugu buses were also introduced.

“The welfare and protection of the TSRTC employees will also be given attention. The pending PF and CCS will be released as soon as possible,” said the Minister, adding that facilities will be further improved in all bus stands.

Speaking about the recently introduced Mahalakshmi scheme, he said that within 20 days of the introduction of the scheme, around 6 crore women travelled for free. A total of 1,000 more electric buses will also be procured for rural areas.

Sajjanar said the corporation is purchasing a new fleet of buses to provide quality services to the passengers. The Occupancy Rate (OR) which was 69 per cent in the past presently rose to 88 per cent, with some depots registering 100 per cent too, he added.