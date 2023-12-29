TSRTC expanding fleet with 80 modern buses for free women’s travel scheme

In response to the surge in passenger numbers following the implementation of the Maha Lakshmi Women Free Bus Travel Scheme, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) plans to integrate 80 state-of-the-art buses, equipped with modern amenities, into its existing fleet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: To accommodate the increase in the passenger traffic due to the Maha Lakshmi Women Free Bus Travel Scheme, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will introduce 80 new buses with modern features into its vehicle fleet.

These vehicles, which include Express, Rajdhani, Lahari Sleeper cum Seater (Non-AC) buses will be flagged-off by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar in the presence of TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar from Dr.B.R.Ambedkar statue on NTR Marg on Saturday.

The TSRTC has decided to purchase 1050 new advanced diesel buses at a cost of Rs 400 crore. In addition to these, it is bringing into use 540 environmental friendly electric vehicles in Hyderabad and 500 buses to other parts of the State. The corporation is planning to make these buses available to passengers by March 2024 in phases.