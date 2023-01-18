TSRTC-Adilabad rakes in moolah during Sankranti

Adilabad: The Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC)–Adilabad region registered a record spurt in revenue by way of operating special bus services between several parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district and Hyderabad from January 7 to 13 during Sankranti festival.

TSRTC Adilabad Regional manager K Jani Reddy told ‘Telangana Today‘ that the region recorded revenue of Rs.76.20 lakh as against Rs.33.60 lakh earned in the corresponding period of 2022, indicating a rise of 127 percent. The region plied 302 buses from Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Bhainsa and Asifabad depots to Hyderabad in view of the festival.

Jani Reddy said the region achieved profits by operating special services from five depots to Hyderabad at the time of Sankranti festival for the first time in recent times. He attributed the growth in income to operating more buses than last year, introduction of advance booking of tickets online for the convenience of the passengers and offering 10 percent discount on return journey fares.

He stated that the new online booking service was rolled out enabling passengers to buy tickets 60 days in advance. While Adilabad depot stood top with earning Rs.26 lakh, Mancherial depot came second with Rs.21 lakh. Nirmal depot earned Rs.18.5 lakh. Both Asifabad and Bhainsa depots recorded revenues of Rs.8.50 lakh and Rs.2.20 lakh respectively.

As many as 91 special buses were operated from Adilabad depot to Hyderabad, while 86 buses plied between Nirmal depot and the State capital. A total of 30 services were operated from Asifabad depot and 12 buses of Bhainsa to Hyderabad.