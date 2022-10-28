TSRTC asks citizens to suggest names for sleeper buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) which is planning to give attractive and fancy names to the new sleeper buses which are expected to join the fleet, have announced a reward based contest for citizens asking them to come up with suitable names. The best suggestions will be rewarded.

TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar in a tweet announced that soon several new AC and Non-AC sleeper buses would be introduced to various destinations across the State. In order to get the buses registered in the minds of the public and getting closer to the citizens, Sajjanar asked them to come up with attractive names.

Soon, several netizens replied with names suggesting they would aptly suit the bus services. Some of the suggestions include – Shenarthi, Samyati, Meghnath, Swarajy, Ananda Doot, Simhavahana, Seshavahana, Ashwak Vahan, Golconda, Maharaja, Swetha and Vihara. There were also suggestions in the name of of Kakatiya Dynasty rulers like Rudradeva, Rudramadevi, Recharla Rudra.