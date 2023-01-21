Over 2.8 crore passengers avail TSRTC bus services for Sankranti

A total income of Rs.165.46 crore was earned in just 11 days during Sankranti, which was about Rs.62.29 crore more than last year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has created a record of sorts by enabling 2.82 crore patrons to safely reach their destinations during the Sankranti festival season between January 10 and 20. Compared to year 2022, the patronage this festive season went up by 12 lakh passengers.

A total income of Rs.165.46 crore was earned in just 11 days during Sankranti, which was about Rs.62.29 crore more than last year.

RTC officials have attributed running special buses with normal fares, providing 10 per cent discount on return ticket, if booked in advance, and setting up special lanes at toll plazas among other initiatives for making their buses more popular this time.

In terms of kilometers, RTC buses traveled a record 3.57 crore km on Sankranti, which was 26.60 lakh additional km compared to previous year. An additional 2.42 lakh km were run on an average every day. Also, the occupancy ratio recorded this time was 71.19 per cent as against 59.17 per cent in 2022.

“By running 3,923 special buses with regular fares, passengers have gained confidence on our corporation. Our staff has done a wonderful job keeping up with the rush,” said TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan.

TSRTC Managing Director V.C.Sajjanar recalled that the staff worked diligently during Sankranti festival and good results were achieved due to their efforts. “Special camps were set up in areas like LB Nagar, Uppal, Aramghar, KPHB and Bowenpally, where mobile bio-toilets, drinking water and chairs were made available for the convenience of passengers,” he said.