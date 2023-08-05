TSRTC employees protest rally at Raj Bhavan, demands approval for merger bill

Protestors including hundreds of women RTC employees raising slogans marched towards Raj Bhavan from PVNR Marg.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:39 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Thousands of members of various Mazdoor unions and employees of the TSRTC, went on a protest rally to the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, demanding Governor Dr.Tamilisai Soundararajan‘s nod for TSRTC merger bill.

Protestors including hundreds of women RTC employees raising slogans marched towards Raj Bhavan from PVNR Marg.

Huge police deployment was put at Raj Bhavan to avert any untoward incident.

Though the protestors planned to meet the governor and put across their requests, the latter was unavailable and asked the representatives to meet her via a video conference and discuss the matter.

Traffic came to a stand still at PVNR Marg, Rotary, Khairatabad flyover and junction due to the rally.

Meanwhile, many buses from the depots started plying around 9am.