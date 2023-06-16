TSRTC introduces ‘T-9 Ticket’ to ease financial burden for women and senior citizens

The corporation which is already offering T-24, T-6 and F-24 tickets in Greater Hyderabad has decided to make T-9 ticket available for the convenience of rural and urban travelers for the first time.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:28 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has taken a key decision to reduce the financial burden on rural and urban commuters and announced the introduction of ‘T-9 Ticket’ for women and senior citizens traveling in the ‘Palle Velugu’ buses.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, unveiled the ‘T-9 ticket’ poster at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday. He said that this ticket will be available with the bus conductors of Palle Velugu buses from June 18.

The ‘T-9 Ticket’ will be valid only from 9 am to 6 pm. With this ticket, you can travel within 60 kilometers. The management of TSRTC has fixed the price of Rs.100 for ‘T-9 ticket’. Exemption on toll gate charges. The company has announced that through this ticket, each person will save Rs.20 to Rs.40.

Senior citizens above 60 years can get a T-9 ticket by showing their Aadhaar card to the conductors for age verification. Conductors will issue these tickets only from 9 am to 4 pm. This ticket is valid within the state of Telangana.

“On average, 15 lakh people travel in the rural buses every day. Most of them are women and senior citizens. With the intention of reducing the financial burden on them, TSRTC management has launched ‘T-9 ticket’ in the rural buses, ” Sajjanar said.

“With this ticket, one can travel within a range of 60 kilometers by paying Rs. 100. Rural and urban commuters should avail this facility, ” he said.

He further reminded that T-24, T-6 and F-24 tickets have already been made available in the Greater Hyderabad area and they were getting good response from the passengers.

Citizens can contact TSRTC call center numbers 040-69440000 or 040-23450033 for details regarding this ticket.