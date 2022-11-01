TSRTC launches Grand Health Challenge for employees

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Managing Director of TSRTC, VC Sajjanar launched the ‘Grand Health Challenge’, a month-long drive where 50,000 TSRTC employees will go through an annual health checkup, starting from November 3.

Addressing the gathering at the Bus Bhavan, he said the health of the organisation is dependent on the wellness of its employees. “We care for our employees and their family’s well-being. The objective of this initiative is to help them monitor their health and seek medical intervention whenever required,” he said.

Over 98 locations will conduct the annual checkup which covers health profiling, diagnostic tests, clinical examination, and consultation. With the help of around 10 health workers and doctors at every location, close to 1800 employees will be covered each day. He further stated that Tarnaka Hospital will centrally monitor through a digitized platform that will provide the necessary information and promote prevention.

In addition to the checkups, consultations by cardiologists, gynecologists, dieticians, and other experts will be made available at every work location during the month. Employees will also be encouraged to practice Yoga at every depot across the State and track their steps using the TSRTC’s daily step-monitoring app, a press release said.