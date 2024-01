TSRTC New Strategies: Managing Women’s Free Bus Travel And Allotting Men’s Special Buses | Telangana

TSRTC addresses increased bus occupancy due to Maha Lakshmi scheme's success, with women passengers up by 20%. Solutions considered: reserving seats for men, allocating for elderly and students, and 'Men's Special' buses.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:01 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: TSRTC addresses increased bus occupancy due to Maha Lakshmi scheme’s success, with women passengers up by 20%. Solutions considered: reserving seats for men, allocating for elderly and students, and ‘Men’s Special’ buses.

Watch: