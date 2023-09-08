Medical colleges launch should be a grand fete, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana would be the first State to establish one medical college in each district and directed the Minister and MLAs to ensure that the launch of nine medical colleges on September 15 to be a grand fete.

The Minister held a teleconference with Ministers and MLAs of the nine districts here on Friday. The State government was inaugurating nine medical colleges at Jangaon, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Vikarabad and Khammam.

Telangana government was creating history by launching nine medical colleges on September 15. Huge rallies with participation of nearly 15,000 to 20,000 people should be conducted in each district, said the Minister.

There was a possibility of Chief Minister participating in the inauguration of a medical college and Health Minister T Harish Rao would be attending the inauguration programme at Kamareddy.

Establishing one medical college in a district would benefit people in all the assembly constituencies in the district. Ministers and MLAs from the respective district should attend the programmes and ensure they are conducted in a befitting manner, he said.

Youth and students should be invited for the programmes and awareness should be created among people over the benefits of establishing one medical college in each district, the Minister said.

“The failures of both BJP and Congress in setting up medical colleges in Telangana should be explained to the people” Rama Rao said to the Ministers and MLAs.

Health Minister Harish Rao, who also spoke to the Ministers, said Telangana, which had languished at the bottom in terms of MBBS seats in 2014, had now surged to the top, boasting the highest number of MBBS seats.

For every 1 lakh individuals, there were 22 MBBS seats in Telangana, an achievement unparalleled in the country. “This year, of the total increase in MBBS seats across India, 43 percent came from Telangana,” Harish Rao said.

The Minister though the Central Government had announced establishment of 157 medical colleges across the country but not a single college was granted to Telangana. During the 50-year tenure of the Congress party, only two medical colleges, one in Nizamabad and the other in Adilabad, were established in Telangana, he said.

Prior to formation of Telangana Government, students aspiring to study medicine went to Ukraine, Russia and other countries, facing numerous challenges. The Chief Minister’s vision and efforts had now made things convenient for medicine students as they do not have to travel abroad or other State, he said.