TSRTC responds to MGBS bus terminal story

The RTC officials maintained that sufficient number of wheel chairs, buggy vehicles and baby trolleys are available for passengers coming with families.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) officials on Thursday said that steps have been taken to alleviate parking problems at MGBS bus terminal by integrating all the available space of five parking lots into one parking zone.

Responding to a news report ‘MGBS Cries for Attention’, which appeared in these columns on Thursday, TSRTC officials said that prompt action is being taken and penalties imposed on individuals who demand higher rates for water bottles than the prescribed rates at stalls in MGBS.

Also Read Greater Hyderabad zone RTC cuts down buses between 12 noon and 4 pm due to heat

The RTC officials maintained that sufficient number of wheel chairs, buggy vehicles and baby trolleys are available for passengers coming with families.

Basic amenities such as reverse osmosis drinking water are also present. Officials informed that all the surveillance cameras installed in the premises were functional.

Apart from this, security staff and police personnel are working round the clock and sabotage checks are also taken up regularly.