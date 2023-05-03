Kala Bhavan bookings: TSRTC urges citizens to contact officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has requested citizens who had already booked the RTC Kala Bhavan for marriages and other events, to approach the authorities concerned for grievances redressal.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said the corporation has canceled the lease contract of RTC Kala Bhavan with Suchirindia Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd due to non-payment of rent arrears on time by the latter. The building complex has been completely taken over by the company, he added.

Those who have already booked the Kala Bhavan premises should contact TSRTC’s communication cell – 9959226160. RTC Kalyana Mandapam office can also be contacted during working hours.