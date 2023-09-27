TSRTC to give discount on ticket fare for Dasara

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced 10 per cent discount on advance ticket bookings in view of Dasara festival. The discount will be applicable on the ticket fare of the return journey when booked at the same time between October 15 and 29.

Officials have clarified that the 10 per cent discount will be applicable only to the passengers who make advance reservation till September 30, for their travel on those dates. The discount will be applicable across all the services with reservation facility.

“Bathukamma and Dasara are celebrated on a grand scale. Most people go to their hometowns from Hyderabad on these days. Many commute in rural areas as well. As such, the organisation has decided to give a discount, to reduce the financial burden on the people,” said a senior TSRTC official adding that the discount will be valid only for a period of 15 days during Dasara festive holidays.

For advance reservation and more information, visit www.tsrtconline.in.