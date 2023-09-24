Several BJP leaders join BRS in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Nizamabad: About nine BJP leaders from Mallapur village and several members of Kapu Muttadi Kapu Sangam from Sirikonda mandal on Sunday joined BRS in the presence of TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan.

Welcoming leaders into the party, Govardhan said a lot of people were joining BRS after realising that only under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Telangana could progress. “Fruits of development are reaching to all the sections of the society in the State.

Welfare schemes introduced by the Chief Minister are reaching every household in the State,”he said.

The leaders who joined the party said that they decided to join BRS as they felt that they should strengthen the hands of the Chief Minister in taking up development works in the State.