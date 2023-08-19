TSRTC introduces ‘Ladies Special Trip’ between Koti and Kondapur for commuter convenience

Keeping in mind the needs of the commuters, a decision was taken to operate a 'Ladies Special trip' between Koti and Kondapur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has some good news for the women IT employees working in offices at Madhapur, Hitec City and Kondapur.

Keeping in mind the needs of the commuters, a decision was taken to operate a ‘Ladies Special trip’ between Koti and Kondapur. TSRTC officials said the bus will proceed via Lakdi-ka-pul, Masab Tank, MLA Colony, Guttala Begumpet, Shilparamam, Kothaguda ‘X’ roads and Kondapur starting from August 21.

Initially, the bus service will start from Koti towards Kondapur at 8.50 am and from Kondapur towards Koti at 5.45pm every day.

RTC officials said based on the response on the bus trips, more services will be engaged on the route in future.