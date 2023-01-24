ISB’s Institute of Data Science inks MoU with TSRTC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: ISB Institute of Data Science (IIDS) and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the ISB campus here on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed by IIDS Executive Director Prof. Manish Gangwar and TSRTC Chief Engineer (IT) M Rajasekhar in the presence of TSRTC Vice-Chairman & Managing Director VC Sajjanar and ISB Dean Prof. Madan Pillutla.

Sajjanar hoped the MoU would go a long way in route rationalisation and profit maximisation of the TSRTC and would soon become a role model for other transport corporations. He called on the need to promote public transport to address the challenges of the environment and other related issues.

Prof. Pillutla said ISB was delighted to join hands with the TSRTC in its efforts to become a citizen-centric and service-oriented corporation.