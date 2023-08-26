TSSPDCL to conduct Junior Lineman pole climbing test from Aug 28

The TSSPDCL issued a notification for the recruitment of 1553 Junior Lineman posts in February and a written test was conducted.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:23 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) will hold certificates verification and pole climbing tests for qualified Junior Lineman from August 28 at various district and circle centers.

Now as the final step in the recruitment process, a pole climbing test is being conducted for all the candidates who cleared the written examination. The complete information related to the test is placed on the company’s website.

Meanwhile, TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy had cautioned the candidates not to fall prey to middlemen who promise to get them jobs.

“Recruitment process of Junior Linemen is conducted in a highly transparent manner following merit and rule of reservation from candidates who possess prescribed qualifications and have passed the pole climbing test. Hence, there is no scope for manipulations.”he informed.