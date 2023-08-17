Govt extends strike prohibition in power utilities for six months

The State government has prohibited strikes in all services under the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited and two distribution companies – TSNPDCL and TSSPDCL.
Hyderabad: The State government has prohibited strikes in all services under the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited and two distribution companies – TSNPDCL and TSSPDCL – for six months with effect from August 25.
The strikes were prohibited under the provisions of the Telangana Essential Services Maintenance Act. A decision to this effect was taken after examination of a report of the Chairman and Managing Director of Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited, said Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary to Government.