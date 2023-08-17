Thursday, Aug 17, 2023
Home | News | Govt Extends Strike Prohibition In Power Utilities For Six Months

Govt extends strike prohibition in power utilities for six months

The State government has prohibited strikes in all services under the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited and two distribution companies – TSNPDCL and TSSPDCL.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:56 PM, Thu - 17 August 23
Govt extends strike prohibition in power utilities for six months
The State government has prohibited strikes in all services under the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited and two distribution companies – TSNPDCL and TSSPDCL.

Hyderabad: The State government has prohibited strikes in all services under the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited and two distribution companies – TSNPDCL and TSSPDCL – for six months with effect from August 25.

The strikes were prohibited under the provisions of the Telangana Essential Services Maintenance Act. A decision to this effect was taken after examination of a report of the Chairman and Managing Director of Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited, said Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary to Government.

Related News

Latest News