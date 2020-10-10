TSWR Sainik School cadets crack UPSC exam

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Hyderabad: Two cadets- Pratheek Kumar and Mallesh Yadav- of Telangana Social Welfare Residential (TSWR) Sainik School, Rukmapur, Karimnagar, have cracked the NDA&NA Examination-II, one of the most difficult exams of the UPSC. The results of the exam were declared on Friday.

These two cadets will now join the National Defence Academy in the Officer Cadre. With this feat, the institution has made a beginning with the first batch of cadets to fulfill its purpose of establishment, within a span of two years of its inception.

Speaking on the success of these cadets, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar said, “It is a truly historic moment in the annals of the Society where the cadets have paved a path for themselves from containment to cantonment”.

The main Sainik Schools of Ministry of Defence do not provide adequate representation to students of marginalised sections of the society. Hence, we come up with an idea to start a Sainik School which is exclusively dedicated to the students of weak sections, he said. A Social Welfare School at Rukmapur was converted into Sainik School with the approval of Telangana government on par with Sainik Schools of Ministry of Defence, with the objective of training the cadets academically, physically, and mentally to join the Officer Cadre of Indian Armed Forces, he said.

The school was launched during the academic year 2018-19 with a retired Army Officer, Colonel Ravindra Reddy, as its director. SC Development, Minority and Disabled Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar conveyed his appreciation to the cadets and the team behind their success.

