TSWREIS to conduct spot admission tests from October 11

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), Hyderabad will conduct spot admission (Physical, Psychometric and Medical) tests from October 11 to October 17 for admission into UG Courses (B.SC.-MPC, B.A.-HEP and B.COM-GEN) in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women for the academic year 2022-23., Secretary, TSWREIS, D.Ronald Rose said.

The students will be selected based on their performance in physical test, psychometric and medical Tests. A total of 130 vacant seats will be filled through the spot admission process. The selected candidates will be provided additional army training to prepare students for UPSC exams along with regular academics.

Interested candidates who passed intermediate in the academic year 2021-22 are instructed to attend the spot admission tests at Telangana Social Welfare Residential Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women, Bibinagar, from October 11 to 17

For details: Sports dress and track shoes are preferable for attending physical tests.The candidate should have minimum of 152 cm height and visual activity 6/6 (less than -2.0 D refractive error also can apply). For further information, kindly contact 7995010687, 9493964798.