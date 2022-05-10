TTD temporarily suspends few weekly sevas at Tirumala

Published Date - 01:26 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have temporarily suspended certain weekly sevas performed inside the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara to provide more darshan hours to common devotees.

The weekly sevas such as ‘Astadala Padapadmaradana’ performed on Tuesday, ‘Thiruppavada’ (Thursday), and ‘Nijapada Darsanam’ (Friday) will be suspended till June 30.

As the summer vacations are going on with holidays for schools and colleges, a heavy rush of devotees is expected.

According to AV Dharma Reddy, Additional Executive Officer of TTD, the temporary suspension of weekly sevas will enable the TTD to facilitate darshan to about 5,000 pilgrims additionally on Tuesdays and Fridays, and 9,000 devotees on Thursdays.

