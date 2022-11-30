TTD to change VIP break darshan timing

The move comes with the intent to facilitate an easy darshan for common devotees at Vaikuntam Queue Complex.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to change the timing of the VIP break darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple from 5.30 am to 8 am. The revised darshan timing will come into force from December 1.

The move comes with the intent to facilitate an easy darshan for common devotees at Vaikuntam Queue Complex. According to officials, this will enable devotees to have darshan on the same day and ease pressure on the accommodation front.

Besides, TTD has also decided to open a counter at its Madhavam rest house in Tirupati for devotees seeking offline darshan tickets.