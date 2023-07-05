Two central excise department officials kidnapped, assaulted

A group of persons kidnapped and assaulted two central excise department officials when they had reportedly gone to conduct raids.

Hyderabad: A group of persons kidnapped and assaulted two central excise department officials when they had reportedly gone to conduct raids at two establishments at Saroornagar on Wednesday. Both the officials were later rescued by the police and four kidnappers taken into custody.

According to the, DCP (L B Nagar), Sai Sree, the two officials Mani Sharma and Anand had gone to Sai Krishnanagar in Saroornagar to conduct a raid at a scrap shop and a welding shop when a group of persons assaulted them, snatched their identity cards and forced them into a car. The officials had reportedly gone on information that the two establishments were evading GST tax.

“The gang demanded a ransom of Rs. 5 lakh for releasing the two officials. On information about the kidnap, vehicle checking was conducted and both the officers rescued by us. Four persons are taken into custody. Investigation is going and particulars of those in custody and their background will be shared soon,” said the DCP.