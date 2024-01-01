| Two Engineering Students Killed One Injured In Mishap In Patancheru

Two engineering students killed, one injured in mishap in Patancheru

The victims were R Bharath Chander (19), a native of Palakurthy, P Nithin (18), a native of Jangaon, and M Vamshi (19), a native of Khammam district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:59 AM, Mon - 1 January 24

Representational Image

Sangareddy: New Year celebrations turned tragic for Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Sulthanpur students as two engineering students died and another student was injured after their moped crashed into a road divider near Patancheru in the early hours of Monday.

The victims were R Bharath Chander (19), a native of Palakurthy, P Nithin (18), a native of Jangaon, and M Vamshi (19), a native of Khammam district. Nithin and Bharath died on the spot while the injured Vasmhi was rushed to the Area Hospital Patancheru. His condition was stated to be critical.

A case has been registered.