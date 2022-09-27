Two fake doctors arrested in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:18 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

(Representational Image) The Commissioner’s Task Force along with Matwada and Inthezargunj police conducted a raid over Kranthi Clinic, Kothawada, and Saleema Clinic, opposite Blue Bells High School

Warangal: The Commissioner’s Task Force along with Matwada and Inthezargunj police conducted a raid over Kranthi Clinic, Kothawada, and Saleema Clinic, opposite Blue Bells High School, Charbowli locality in the Warangal and arrested two persons on charges of cheating on Tuesday.

While one Emmadi Kumar, a resident of Hunter Road locality, was running Kranthi Clinic, Rafi of Char Bowli area was running the Saleema Clinic, both without qualification to do so and were allegedly cheating the public claiming that they were qualified degree holders i.e. BAMS from Devghar Vidyapith, Bihar. However, they did not have any such degrees and certificates, Warangal CP Tarun Joshi said in a press note.

“Both of them are friends. While Kumar finished his 10th class, Rafi could not clear even Class 10. However, they set up the clinics and were collecting a consultancy fee of Rs.50 per head besides referring patients to various big hospitals and diagnostics centres in tri-cities for commissions,” he said.

The police seized stethoscopes and other medical equipment from the two, apart from Rs.1.29 lakh. Both Emmadi Kumar and Rafi used to treat 30 to 40 patients daily. In a span of 22 years, they treated over two lakh without any authentic certificates or legal permission, the CP said, adding that they used their work experience as assistants to some reputed doctors for a few years in the city.

Regional Deputy Director of AYUSH Ravi Naik too participated in the raids, which were supervised by Additional DCP Vaibhav R Gaikwad.