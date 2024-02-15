Two from Congress, one from BRS, file nominations for Rajya Sabha

The election of all three candidates is likely to be unanimous, with no other candidate in the poll fray

Published Date - 15 February 2024

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury and Youth Congress leader Anil Kumar Yadav from the Congress as well as Vaddiraju Ravichandra from the BRS filed nominations for the three Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana here on Thursday. The candidates filed their nominations before the returning officer at the Telangana Assembly.

The polling is scheduled on February 27. However, the election of all three candidates is likely to be unanimous, with no other candidate in the poll fray. Considering the existing strength in the 119-member Assembly – 64 MLAs of Congress party and 39 of BRS, all three candidates can easily win the seats.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge for Telangana Deepadas Munshi and Ministers accompanied Renuka Chowdhury and Anil Kumar Yadav at the time of filing of nominations. Earlier, Revanth Reddy, who is also Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, handed over B-forms to the Congress candidates.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former Minister T Harish Rao and other BRS legislators accompanied Ravichandra while he filed his nomination papers. Earlier, he paid tributes to the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park opposite the Assembly.

Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana are scheduled on February 27 as the terms of J Santosh Kumar, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and Ravichandra, all belonging to BRS, come to an end this year.