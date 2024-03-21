Two held by Hyderabad Cybercrime police for supplying bank accounts to fraudsters

The arrested persons - Tamanam Surendra and Damacharla Naresh Babu, both residents of Uppal in Hyderabad had colluded with cyber fraudsters and arranged bank accounts for them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 04:54 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons who allegedly supplied bank accounts to cyber fraudsters were arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Thursday. The police seized a laptop and three mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons – Tamanam Surendra and Damacharla Naresh Babu, both residents of Uppal in Hyderabad had colluded with cyber fraudsters and arranged bank accounts for them. Using the bank accounts, the fraudsters made victims of trading fraud, transfer money into those accounts and duped them.

“Both the suspects were paid a commission of 1.5 per cent for every lakh. The accounts supplied by them were used to cheat 83 victims all over the country,” said DCP Cybercrimes, D Kavitha.

Surendra and Naresh, met the main fraudsters Raj Thakur, Jagadesh and Bharath Dasineni, through Telegram app and provided them details of eight bank accounts they had managed to open in different banks.