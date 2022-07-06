Two including juvenile held with daggers at Shaheen Nagar

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with the Balapur police arrested two persons including a boy juvenile in alleged possession of two daggers at Shaheen Nagar, police said here on Tuesday.
Two daggers, a scooter and a mobile phone was seized from them.
The arrested persons were Mohd.Fawad Qureshi (26), an auto driver from Rajendranagar who was earlier involved in a similar case in Rajendranagar police station. Another suspect was aged 17 years.
According to the police, Qureshi, who is a native of Vikarabad district came to Hyderabad a decade ago and has been plying an auto-rickshaw.
In 2021, Qureshi, along with his associates committed a murder in Rajendranagar area and was arrested and sent to jail. He was released on bail in December.
Later he procured two daggers through a reputed E-commerce site and kept it with him and moved in the area.
On Monday night, the two were found moving suspiciously in the area on a scooter. On checking by the police, the daggers were recovered.
While Qureshi was produced before the court, the minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.