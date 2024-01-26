Two killed in road accident at Alwal

When the deceased reached Alwal main road, the truck proceeding towards Lothukunta went out of control and hit the bike, killing them on the spot, police said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 January 2024, 10:32 PM

Hyderabad: Two persons died on the spot after the motorcycle they were riding on was allegedly hit by a rashly driven truck at Alwal on Friday night.

The victims, Narasimha (40) and Narender (35), both daily wage workers, were proceeding on the bike from Bolarum towards Alwal when the mishap occurred.

Also Read Hyderabad: Food delivery boy killed in road accident at Alwal

When the deceased reached Alwal main road, the truck proceeding towards Lothukunta went out of control and hit the bike, killing them on the spot, police said.

A case of negligence causing death was booked and bodies of the victims were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.