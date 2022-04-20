| Two Killed In Separate Murders In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:24 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Hyderabad: Two persons, including a woman, were murdered in separate incidents in the city on Wednesday.

In the first incident, Maheshwar Rao was hacked to death allegedly by his friend Chitti Babu at Gachibowli in the early hours.

In the second incident, an unidentified woman was murdered by unidentified persons at a secluded spot in Kothur.

Separate cases were booked by local police and were being investigated.

