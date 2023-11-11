Two persons nabbed for selling drugs in Hyderabad

Published Date - 04:53 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) along with Afzalgunj police nabbed two persons who were allegedly selling drugs.

Acting on a tip off, the police caught Birju Upadhay (42) and Kishan Vittal Rao (39), natives of Karnataka at MGBS when they had come to deliver the contraband to their relatives who stay at Habeebnagar in the city.

“They were buying Nitravet tablets from one Suprtih Navalie of Gulbarga and sending to their relatives in Hyderabad which again was being sold to local consumers,” said TSNAB Director, Sandeep Shandilya.

Earlier this month, the TSNAB along with Habeebnagar police raided the house of one Nade Chakradhari and seized a consignment of Nitravet drugs. “Based on the inputs, a team was sent to Karnataka to nab Birju and Kishan.

However, the police team was attacked by the drug peddlers when they try to catch them and the team returned. On Friday night, when the two persons arrived to the city they were apprehended,” said the official.

A case is registered against them at Afzalgunj police station.