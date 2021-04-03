Two property offenders arrested in Hyderabad

Those caught were identified as Md Saddam Ali (25) and Mohd Anwar Ali (25), both welders and residents of Boduppal

Hyderabad: Two property offenders who were involved in eight cases in two Telugu States were caught by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force (South) team on Saturday. The police recovered 61.7 tolas of gold and 1.10 kg of silver ornaments, all worth Rs 32 lakh at their instance.

Those caught were identified as Md Saddam Ali (25) and Mohd Anwar Ali (25), both welders and residents of Boduppal.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar announcing the arrest of the two property offenders said both of them were involved in burglaries in Siddipet, Warangal and also in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. “Saddam along with his associate moved around in posh colonies and targeted houses that are locked. After committing the offences, they would take the property and sell it and spend the money lavishly,” he said.

On a tip off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team headed by Inspector, S Raghavendra, nabbed him and handed over to Siddipet police for further action. Previously, Saddam was involved in cases registered in Hyderabad and Cyberabad.

