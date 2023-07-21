Two research scholars awarded PhD degrees by Kakatiya University

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

MD Hussain

Hanamkonda: Two research scholars were awarded PhD degrees by the Kakatiya University. Md Hussian, who is from a small village, Gundedu in Kamalapur mandal, Hanamkonda district, overcame numerous obstacles on his path to success.

His doctoral research, titled “Muslim Writing in English – A Study of select Indian English Novels,” was carried out under the guidance of Dr R Meghana Rao from the Department of English at KU.

Coming from a disadvantaged background, Md Hussian’s journey to achieve his academic dreams was filled with challenges. However, strong determination helped him to achieve the PhD degree.

Presently, he is an Assistant Professor of English at a private engineering college in Hyderabad. Another bright talent to earn the PhD degree was Mushika Raju, also from the Department of English. His doctoral thesis, “Status of Women: A Study of select Indian and Canadian Women’s Novels,” was completed under the guidance of Dr B Deepa Jyothi, who now serves as the Head of the Department of English.