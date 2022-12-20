Two suspected inter-state thieves nabbed in Kothagudem

The thieves, one of them wearing robes of a monk, were detained following a tip-off from Khammam two-town police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Kothagudem: Police have detained two persons suspected to be inter-state thieves and seized a car from them here on Tuesday.

The thieves, one of them wearing robes of a monk, were detained following a tip-off from Khammam two-town police, who also shared the message on social media stating three Hindi speaking thieves in swamiji appearance were on the prowl.

One of the three thieves absconded and police launched a man-hunt to nab him. However, the police have not made any official statement about the incident and the identity of the detained persons was not known.