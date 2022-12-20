Sircilla kidnap case takes a twist: ‘Victim’ releases wedding video

Rajanna-Sircilla: The early morning kidnap case in Mudapalli of Chandurthi took a twist with the ‘victim’ girl releasing a video and stating that she was not kidnapped and that she had gone to get married with her lover Gnaneshwar as per her wish.

The episode began unfolding in the early hours of Tuesday, when the girl, Shalini, was ‘kidnapped’ by four persons when she was coming out of a temple along with her father Chandraiah. Even as the police have launched a search for her, Shalini released the video, in which she said she and Gnaneshwar alias Johnny were in love for the last four years.

Johnny had come to the temple to pick her up only with her consent. She said she was initially confused as Johnny was wearing a mask covering his face. However, she recognized him later and went with him and got married to him as per her wish.

Earlier, before Shalini released the video, IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who was in the district, had summoned Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde and enquired about the incident, instructing him to arrest the kidnappers by evening.