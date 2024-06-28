| Two Year Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Water Pit On Hyderabad Outskirts

Two-year-old girl dies after falling into water pit on Hyderabad outskirts

The child was the daughter of the caretakers of the nursery located on the Telangana State Sports School premises.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 05:53 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A two-year-old girl drowned in a pit filled with water at the Telangana State Sports School at Hakimpet on the city outskirts on Friday.

The child was the daughter of the caretakers of the nursery located on the school premises. It is suspected that she had gone out to play when she accidentally fell into the pit which was filled with rain water and died.

Her parents, who realised she was missing, searched for her in all possible places, but could not find her.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and took up the investigation.