Two youngsters drown in stream in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:58 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Adilabad: In a tragic incident, two youngsters drowned in a stream when they were having a bath near Landasanghi village in Adilabad Rural mandal on Sunday.

Adilabad Rural Sub-Inspector A Haribabu said the youngsters, Athamas Khan (26), and Syed Sahid (28), both daily wage earners from Adilabad district centre, were trying to bathe in the stream though they did not know swimming. Some passersby noticed them drowning and alerted their family members, who in turn alerted the police.

The police reached the spot, by which time the two had drowned. The bodies were retrieved from the stream with the help of divers. A case was registered.