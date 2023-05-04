Udaya Samudram Lift Irrigation Scheme motor trial runs held

Once in operation, this project is expected to lift 6.70 TMC of water from the foreshore of the Udaya Samudram reservoir.

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 03:48 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for showing special interest in the completion of the Udaya Samudram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Nalgonda: The trial run of motors for the Udaya Samudram Lift Irrigation Scheme (Brahmana Vellemla), conducted by the Irrigation department, was held successfully here.

The engineers switched on the control board of motors in the pump house at Chouwampally in Narketpally mandal and pumped water through the motors into a reservoir at Brahmana Vellemla. As the trial run of motors was successful, farmers of the area were delighted as decks were cleared with this for provision of irrigation water to one lakh acres in Narketpally, Nalgonda and Kattangur mandals. It was also designed to supply drinking water to 107 villages in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for showing special interest in the completion of the Udaya Samudram Lift Irrigation Scheme. He said irrigation facilities would be soon provided to the farmers through the lift irrigation scheme.