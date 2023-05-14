UGC to launch Professors of Practice portal on Monday

To facilitate HEIs get experienced professional experts in the required area to teach in institutions, the UGC is launching the Professors of Practice (PoP) portal on Monday

06:36 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: To facilitate Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) get experienced professional experts in the required area to teach in institutions, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is launching the Professors of Practice (PoP) portal on Monday.

The HEIs looking for professionals and experts in any discipline can register on the portal. The experts can register with their email ID and mobile number and provide a profile with information such as domain of expertise, years of work experience, location, type of engagement, expectations, etc.

The universities and institutions that register on the portal have to upload the advertisement for the appointment of PoP with the required number of posts and domains. Institutions can view the details of experts registered on the portal and contact them, and engagement can be decided based on the convenience of both.

“The portal on PoP will be a hand-holding between experts and academic institutions,” UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Sunday.

The UGC is also launching UTSAH (Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education), a portal to track and support the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its strategic initiatives in HEIs in the country.

The UTSAH portal will track outputs and outcomes across essential fields such as learner-centric education, digital learning, industry-institute collaboration, academic research, internationalization, and the Indian knowledge system. Under the initiative, HEIs will be required to log in to the portal using their AISHE code and furnish information on various activities falling under the ten identified thrust areas.

Further, the UGC has redesigned its website to make it more user-friendly, informative, and dynamic. All information is categorized as per the type of stakeholders, such as students, faculty, and universities.

