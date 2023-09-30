Ujjain Rape Case: Special Court sends accused to 7-day judicial remand

Special Court in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain has sent the prime accused in the minor rape case, Bharat Soni, to a seven-day judicial remand

By ANI Published Date - 08:05 AM, Sat - 30 September 23

Ujjain: The Special Court in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain has sent the prime accused in the minor rape case, Bharat Soni, to a seven-day judicial remand.

The prime accused was presented before the Special Court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

The judge also asked for the victim’s health report. Meanwhile, the accused has been referred to Indore for he had sustained injuries in his leg while fleeing from the police on Thursday.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ujjain. The Police have arrested two accused in the case. Bharat Soni is the main accused against whom a case has been registered under IPC section 376 and the POCSO Act.

The second accused is the auto driver Rakesh Malviya in connection with suppressing evidence.

A minor girl was raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Wednesday.

According to Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma, the incident was reported within the jurisdiction of the Mahakal police station.

“As soon as we received the information, the girl was immediately taken for a medical examination. The girl was unable to inform the police about what had happened, so a counsellor was called to assist. The counsellor interacted with her and was able to confirm to the Police about the assault,” SP Sharma said.

On medical grounds, a case was registered, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed for further investigation. The police launched a probe and collected all available technical evidence, based on which an auto driver was taken into custody.

“During questioning, some crucial facts came to light. Notably, a bloodstain was found in the backseat of the auto-rickshaw. The auto driver confessed that he was with the girl at the time of the incident. Even after this, we continued our investigation, and we have managed to determine that the girl is from Satna,” the SP said.