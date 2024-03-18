Unaccounted cash of Rs.10.26 lakh seized in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 05:13 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs.5 lakh was seized from two persons at an inter-state check post created at Hudikili village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Monday.

Sirpur (T) Sub-Inspector Deekonda Ramesh said Kumram Naresh from Dabba village in Chintalamanepalli mandal was found to be carrying the cash without relevant receipts in a jeep to Chandrapur in Maharashtra during a vehicle check. The cash was handed over to a Static Surveillance Team (SST) for further action.

Meanwhile, MD Arif of Uttar Pradesh was caught transporting mixer grinders worth Rs.84, 893 in a car at the check post. He was coming from Maharashtra and was heading to Kaghaznagar at the time of interception. The grinders were handed over to a SST for further action.

On Sunday, unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 5.26 lakh was seized from three persons at another inter-state check post at Venkatraopet village in Sirpur (T) mandal. Kaghaznagar DSP A Karunakar, Koutala Inspector Sadiq Pasha and SI Ramesh took part in the checking.