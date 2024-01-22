Unapproved layouts continue to sprout in Mancherial

The bolstering of the road infrastructure gave rise to illegal layouts in Mandamarri, Hajipur, Jaipur, Luxettipet, Bellampalli, and Thandur mandal centres and in some major gram panchayats as well

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 22 January 2024, 07:15 PM

Mancherial: Unapproved layouts of real estate ventures are sprouting like mushrooms around Mancherial town and other parts of the district.

The 94-kilometer long Mancherial-Chandrapur national highway, the proposed greenfield highway between Mancherial and Vijayawada via Warangal and Manthani, expansion of national highway 63 from Nizamabad to Mancherial, the Integrated District Offices Complex in Naspur and an under-construction government medical college in Hajipur has spurred real estate firms to develop house site ventures on the peripherals of the district centre and Naspur.

The bolstering of the road infrastructure gave rise to illegal layouts in Mandamarri, Hajipur, Jaipur, Luxettipet, Bellampalli, and Thandur mandal centres and in some major gram panchayats as well. The promoters of these real estate projects are reportedly flouting norms while developing the ventures. They are, however, raking in the moolah by selling these properties.

Many of these layouts are drawn by laymen, and not by qualified professionals. The projects are not equipped with basic amenities such as wide roads, side drains, electricity and parks as prescribed by the government. The titles of lands used for developing the ventures are sometimes entangled in legal disputes. The house sites in the layouts are priced for comparatively cheaper rates, which drive many to invest on the properties.

The real estate firms then extensively publicise the projects using various means including pamphlets, hoardings, flex posters, agents and sponsoring sports competitions, festivals. They make false promises with regard to salient features and approvals. They engage agents to sell the assets by offering huge commissions and throwing lavish parties. They give gold coins to a few customers and gifts to lure others and to dispose of the assets.

“The gullible customers, who buy properties in these unauthorized layouts, face problems in getting permission from civic bodies to construct homes and in living in the colonies due to lack of basic amenities. They are forced to pay huge taxes and fines if securing the nod from municipalities. Their civic problems are not being addressed by officials concerned. They realise that they were duped only after buying an asset,” a professional architect opined.

Officials of Panchayat Raj and Municipality said action would be initiated against the real estate agency only if customers brought the issue to their notice. They advised customers to cross-check the veracity of promises made by developers and whether the layouts were approved by the District and Town Country Planning (DTCP) department.