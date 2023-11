Unidentified assailants slit cop’s throat in Mahabubnagar

2 November 23

Mahabubnagar: An unidentified assailants slit the throat of a police officer, CCS CI Iftikar Mohammed, at Palakonda on Thursday.

He was found in a car and rushed to Hyderabad for better treatment. His condition is said to be critical.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

