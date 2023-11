| Hyderabad It Searches Underway At Premises Of Congress Leaders

The searches are also being conducted at Laxmareddy's farm houses in Thukkuguda and Akbar Bagh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:25 AM, Thu - 2 November 23

It Searches

Hyderabad: The Income Tax Department officials are carrying out searches at the premises of Maheswaram Congress candidate Kichannagari Laxmareddy and Badangpet Municipal Corporation Mayor Chigurintha Parijata Narasimha Reddy on Thursday.

Laxmareddy reportedly opened his party office in Thukkuguda.

