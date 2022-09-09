Union Ministry of Culture acknowledges separate budget to fund troll farms

Published: 05:46 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Hyderabad: The cat is out of the bag now! Whether it was planned or just a faux pas, the Union Ministry of Culture, New Delhi in a way has acknowledged that a separate budget to fund troll farms is necessary to ensure topics trend on micro-blogging site Twitter.

In its Request for Proposal (RFP), to take up advertising and media work during Hyderabad Liberation Day between September 15 and 17, the Director of Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), that falls under Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy, has mentioned ‘Twitter trending on September 17 from 8.30 am onwards”, in the scope of work for agencies that will handle advertisements.

How low is too low @kishanreddybjp garu? the RFP issued by Director, CCRTI, @MinOfCultureGoI for Telangana Liberation Day celebrations, has put “Twitter Trending” in Scope of Work! So, these days Govt of India is officially tendering out Twitter Trends too? @TwitterIndia pic.twitter.com/SJS8LSYr4y — Konatham Dileep (@KonathamDileep) September 9, 2022

Director, Digital Media, Telangana Government, Konatham Dileep on Friday took to Twitter and tagged Kishan Reddy to highlight the issue.

“How low is too low Kishan Reddy garu? The RFP issued by the Director, CCRTI, for Telangana Liberation Day celebrations, has put ‘Twitter Trending’ in scope of work! So, these days the Govt of India is officially tendering out Twitter Trends too?,” he Tweeted.

The inclusion of Twitter trends is also a clear indication that putting efforts to ensure a topic trends on Twitter, thus influencing the behaviour of Twitter users, has become a thing now!