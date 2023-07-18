University of Gottingen team visits University of Hyderabad

A team from University of Gottingen consisting of Dr. Tanja Falkowski, Netra Bhandari, Dr. Elizabeth Songate visited the University of Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:31 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: A team from University of Gottingen, Germany, consisting of Dr. Tanja Falkowski, Head of International Relations and Deputy Director, Göttingen International, Netra Bhandari, Director, Göttingen India Office Göttingen International and accompanied by Dr. Elizabeth Songate, Country Head, Göttingen India Office, New Delhi visited the University of Hyderabad.

The delegates met Prof. B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH and held discussions on the existing collaborations and briefed the Deans of the various Schools on the opportunities available for further joint activities. The Deans from the schools of Mathematics & Statistics, Management Studies, Chemistry, Humanities, Life Sciences, Physics briefed about the courses and research activities in their respective schools.

Prof. Ghanshyam Krishna, Director, IoE and Prof. Samrat L Sabat, Director, R&D Cell, Dr. Alok Mishra, Associate Director of OIA and faculty of School of Economics at UoH, interacted with the visiting team.

Founded in 1737 in the Age of Enlightenment, The University of Gottingen offers a comprehensive range of subjects across 13 faculties in the natural sciences, humanities, social sciences and medicine.