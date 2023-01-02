University of Hyderabad inks MoU with KIMS Foundation and Research Center

Published Date - 08:07 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between University of Hyderabad (UoH) and KIMS Foundation and Research Center (KFRC), a research Unit of KIMS, Secunderabad.

Under the MoU, the UoH faculties from both the institutions will take part in teaching and training masters and doctoral (Ph.D) students in the area of Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Cancer Biology, Regenerative Medicines, Neurology/Neuroscience, Cardiology, Diagnosis etc.

Both the partners will conduct invited lectures, Conference/Seminars/ Workshops for the benefit of their students.

Prof. Prakash Babu, Department of Biotechnology & Bioinformatics, School of Life Sciences will serve as the Coordinator from the University, Dr. Vinod Kumar Verma, Principal Scientist, will serve as the Coordinator from KFRC.

KFRC will institute three (3) research fellowships which will be awarded on merit basis to the research scholars working jointly with UoH-KIMS-KFRC.

Dr. Devesh Nigam, Registrar, UoH, and the Chairman, KFRC, Dr. V. Bhujanga Rao, signed the MoU in the presence of Prof. B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH; Prof. Siva Kumar, Dean, School of Life Sciences and others.