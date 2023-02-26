SFI-led alliance sweeps University of Hyderabad polls

After a day-long counting exercise, results were declared on Saturday late night that saw intense competition among the candidates who contested the elections for different posts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:22 AM, Sun - 26 February 23

After a day-long counting exercise, results were declared on Saturday late night that saw intense competition among the candidates who contested the elections for different posts

Hyderabad: The SFI -ASA – DSU alliance has swept the Students’ union elections of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) for 2022-23. More than 5,300 students were eligible to vote and over 76 per cent polling was recorded on Friday.

After a day-long counting exercise, results were declared on Saturday late night that saw intense competition among the candidates who contested the elections for different posts.

With 1,838 votes, SFI -ASA – DSU alliance candidate-Prajwal was elected as president of the Students Union. Pruthvi Sai, Kripa Maria George, Kathi Ganesh, Likhith Kumar, Ch Jayaraj from the same alliance bagged vice president, general secretary, joint secretary, cultural and sport secretary posts respectively.

The ICC (GS-Cash) Integrated, PG and Research positions were won by Shipha Minz, Hritik Laxman Lalan and Subashini SS. Soon after declaration of the results, the students belonging to SFI led alliance erupted in joy and celebrated their victory.

Scuffle breaks out

Earlier, a scuffle broke out between students belonging to SFI and ABVP over tearing of the Students’ union election poster on the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus here on Friday night with at least eight students from both organisations receiving injuries.

The incident took place at MH-F (Men’s hostel) hours after the elections were held for the Students union with hostel properties including a glass door and cycles damaged in the scuffle.

The SFI UoH unit alleged that an ABVP student was caught red-handed by an SFI student while tearing an election poster of the SFIASA- DSU panel at the hostel.

However, the ABVP UoH unit has denied allegations and alleged that three of their karyakartas belonging to the scheduled tribe were in fact attacked by the SFI students.

According to students, all students who were admitted in a hospital on Friday night were discharged on Saturday morning.