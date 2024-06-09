| Unlock Your Academic Potential Seminar On Memory Skills With Dr C S Vepa

Unlock your academic potential: Seminar on memory skills with Dr. C.S. Vepa

The seminar will be held on June 10 at 11 am in the college’s seminar hall. Dr. Vepa will provide insights on how to read fast, remember more in less time, and design effective study plans to score higher marks in exams.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 08:22 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana in association with St. Peter’s Engineering College, Maisammaguda, are organising a seminar on ‘How to Use Brain Power in Academics – Memory Skills’ by Dr. C.S. Vepa.

T.V. Reddy, Secretary of St. Peter’s Engineering College, will also be present to address the students.

All students were invited to participate in the seminar to enhance their academic performance through improved memory skills.