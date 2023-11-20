Chennur will face dark days if Vivek is elected: Balka Suman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Mancherial: BRS nominee Balka Suman, campaigning in Gangaram, Suddala, Kachanapalli, Katterashsala and Rayipet among other areas in Chennur constituency on Monday, promised to develop the Chennur segment further if he was re-elected.

He said he had strived hard to improve irrigation, healthcare and education facilities, besides providing road, bridges. He stated that he promoted oil palm crop and brought a factory to Mandamarri.

Suman criticised the Congress party’s nominee Dr G Vivek Venkataswamy for poaching leaders of the BRS by offering huge money. He said that Vivek lacked consistency in politics and is known for shifting loyalties at regular intervals. He opined that Chennur segment would face dark days if Vivek was voted to power. He asked electors to be wary of the nominee who induces voters using baits.